Security beefed up in Imphal, as valley MLAs asked to meet Arambai Tenggol

Imphal: Security has been beefed up in and around Manipur capital Imphal as the Arambai Tenggol has asked all ministers and MLAs of the valley districts for a meeting at Kangla Fort here on Wednesday, an official said.

Arambai Tenggol, an organisation of around 50,000 people engaged in guarding villages in the valley areas of the state, has asked all ministers and MLAs of the valley districts to come for discussions, the details of which have not been specified, the official said, adding "there are intelligence reports that they (Arambai Tenggol) are planning to enter Kangla fort with arms before the meeting.

Security forces in full battle gear are guarding the high-security area where the Raj Bhavan, CM Secretariat, Manipur Police headquarters, 1st Manipur Rifles complex and Kangla fort are located.

They have barricaded all the entry points to the Kangla fort. The Kangla fort served as the royal seat of the Manipur kingdom till 1891.

Earlier too, Arambai Tenggol had asked all legislators to attend a meeting at Kangla Fort, the official said.

A three-member Union home ministry team met the leaders of the group at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Monday, the official said.

The group has demanded the delisting of Kukis from the ST list, deportation of refugees to camps in Mizoram, border fencing, replacement of Assam Rifles with other paramilitary forces and revoking Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between Centre and Kuki militant groups, officials said.