Security beefed up in J-K's Baramulla ahead of LS polls

Baramulla (J-K), Mar 18 (PTI) Extra security measures have been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla constituency for incident-free elections during the Lok Sabha polls, officials said on Monday.

Addressing a joint press conference with Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa here, Baramulla SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure said stringent security measures are in place here as the Baramulla parliamentary constituency is surrounded by the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) border.

"Keeping in view the past experience, extra security measures will be taken so that people could exercise their right to franchise in a free and secure atmosphere," the SSP said.

The constituency -- spread over the districts of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and some assembly segments of Budgam district -- would go to polls in the fifth and last phase in Jammu and Kashmir on May 20.

Out of the four districts, three -- Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara -- share the borders with PoK.

The SSP said requisition for providing additional forces has been sent and the administration would ensure incident-free elections.

DC Sherpa said all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the polls have been put in place.

He said 905 polling stations have been designated in the Baramulla district. PTI COR SSB RPA