Security beefed up in Jammu ahead of Independence Day, border grid on high alert

Jammu, Aug 14 (PTI) Security was intensified across the Jammu region on Thursday with increased checking, patrolling and area domination ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, officials said.

A multi-tier security grid of the Army, BSF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police has been kept on high vigilance along the Line of Control and International Border to foil any nefarious designs from across the border, they said.

Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of the J-K Police have been deployed in Jammu city, they said, adding that checking and frisking have been intensified at entry and exit points in every district and on important roads.

Deployment of police and central paramilitary forces along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Jammu-Pathankot Highway have also been strengthened, the officials said.

Security has been beefed up in all the 10 districts of the Jammu region, with more focus on area domination and deployments in militancy-infested districts of Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua, they said.

The main Independence Day in Jammu function will be held at Maulana Azad Stadium, where Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will unfurl the Tricolour and take the salute.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will preside over the Independence Day main function to be held at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar.

Special arrangements have been put in place around the venue of the main function, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Udhampur Sandeep Bhat said, "In view of the Independence Day celebrations tomorrow, we have implemented strict security measures across the district, from national highways to hilly areas like Basantgarh and Latti.” “CRPF and CISF personnel are deployed, with sniffer dogs and anti-sabotage checks in place. Security along the highway is alert," he said.

Border grid security has been tightened further, and all border roads are being kept under strict watch, the officials said, adding that important border roads and highways are being monitored through CCTV.

Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies have been deployed and assigned the task of intensified checking and area domination, patrolling round the clock, they said.

The police have issued a security advisory in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, seeking people’s cooperation during checking and asking them to report to security agencies any suspicious movement or object. PTI AB NB NB NB