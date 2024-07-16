Security beefed up in Jharkhand ahead of Muharram

Ranchi/Jamshedpur, Jul 16 (PTI) Security arrangements have been beefed up in Ranchi and other parts of Jharkhand to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram processions which will be taken out on Wednesday, police said.

Drones will be used, and CCTV cameras have also been installed at strategic points in the state capital Ranchi, a senior officer said.

Flag marches by security personnel were conducted in different districts on Tuesday.

Adequate security personnel have been deployed in districts such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Palamu, Bokaro, Giridih, Lohardaga and Hazaribag, where clashes had earlier broken out during Muharram.

Routes of Muharram processions have also been identified in such districts, and organisers have been asked to strictly follow the instructions, a senior officer said.

In East Singhbhum, the administration on Tuesday organised a flag march to instil confidence among residents and maintain peace, a police officer said.

The flag march, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Kishore Kaushal covered Sakchi, Bistupur, Makdampur, Kadma, and Dhatkidih localities in Jamshedpur.

The administration also reviewed security arrangements across the district, including Jamshedpur, and intensified police patrolling to curb anti-social activities.

In the presence of the SSP, a mock drill was conducted at the police lines to demonstrate the force's capability to handle mobs. PTI BS SAN SAN BDC