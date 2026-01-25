Security beefed up in Jharkhand ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) Security has been tightened across Jharkhand ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, officials said on Sunday.

The state function will be held on Monday at Morabadi Ground in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will unfurl the national flag in Ranchi.

In sub-capital Dumka, the deputy commissioner will lead the function in the absence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The CM is leading an 11-member delegation to Switzerland and the United Kingdom from January 18-26 to attract global investment.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the celebration across the state, including Ranchi, a senior police officer said.

He said an anti-sabotage check was conducted at Morabadi Ground.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri said all the preparations, which started on January 18, have been completed.

The parade will feature 15 contingents, including those from the Army and Chhattisgarh Police, he said.

A full-dress rehearsal of mixed contingents of Army, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, Chhattisgarh Police, Jharkhand Armed Police, Jharkhand Jaguar, SSB, Home Guard, NCC and others took place on Saturday, he said.

Colourful tableaux will be taken out by 12 departments, including forest and climate change, rural development, home, school education and literacy, tourism and health on various themes.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive traffic plan has been decided and entry of heavy vehicles into Ranchi city has been prohibited from 6 am to 10 pm on Monday. PTI SAN ACD