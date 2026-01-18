Security beefed up in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day

Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Security forces have intensified sanitisation and area domination exercises across Kashmir ahead of Republic Day to ensure smooth and peaceful celebrations in the valley, officials said here on Sunday.

Random frisking of vehicles is being carried out at all major intersections in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the valley to keep a check on any suspicious movement, the officials said.

Search operations and area domination exercises have also been started around the venues where Republic Day will be celebrated, they said.

The main Republic Day function in Kashmir will be held at Bakshi stadium where stringent security arrangements have been made, the officials said.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city and other district headquarters while checkpoints have been established at various places in Srinagar, especially at the entry points of the city and other districts, the officials said.

The security around the venues of Republic Day functions in the valley, including the stadium here, has been beefed up, and a multi-layer security apparatus has been put in place around the venues, they said.

Security agencies have been asked to remain alert and not allow anyone to disturb law and order, or vitiate peace, the officials added.

Sniffer dogs and metal detectors have been pressed into action to ensure that the terrorists are not able to carry out any IED explosions ahead of the Republic Day.

The security agencies are not leaving anything to chance as mock security drills have been conducted at various places in the valley to meet any eventuality, they said. PTI MIJ DV DV