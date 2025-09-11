Security beefed up in Mizoram ahead of PM's visit on Saturday

Aizawl, Sep 11 (PTI) Security has been beefed up across Mizoram in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Saturday when he will inaugurate a railway line and flag off new trains, a senior police officer said here.

Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) H Ramthlengliana told PTI that all police units across the state have been alerted, and elaborate security arrangements were made in the state capital Aizawl.

Additionally, two companies each of Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will also be deployed in Aizawl apart from the state police, he said.

Ramthlengliana said that strict vigilance is being maintained in the areas where the Prime Minister's entourage will move.

Aizawl Senior Superintendent Ruatsanga Ralte notified traffic regulations as part of the security arrangement.

“No vehicles should be parked and no material or stuff should be placed along the stretch of Thuampui to Venghlui area via Ramhlun and Chaltlang, and along the road from Lengpui airport to Edenthar in Aizawl on Saturday between 6 am and 1 pm, which can obstruct movement of the PM's escort," the notification said.

It said that no vehicles will be allowed to ply on the road from Falkland junction near Thuampui to Sikulpuikawn junction in the southern part of Aizawl via Ramhlun and Chaltlang between 8:30 am and 1 pm on Saturday.

Vehicles should also not ply on the road between Bawngkawn junction and Thuampui junction via helipad between 6 am and 1 pm on Saturday and all heavy vehicles, medium vehicles and mini trucks should not enter Aizawl from 7 pm on Friday till 7 pm on Saturday, it said.

Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) also told residents to close all roadside shops and private offices along the Thuampui-Lammual road where the PM's entourage will pass till he leaves the state on Saturday.

Modi will inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang broad-gauge railway line, which will link Aizawl to the rest of the country, officials said.

He will also flagg off the first Rajdhani train service between Aizawl and Delhi and two more train services between Aizawl and Kolkata, and Aizawl and Guwahati, they said.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive at Lengpui airport, about 37 km from Aizawl, around 9 am.

From Lengpui, he will be airlifted to Thuampui helipad by a helicopter.

He will address a public meeting at Aizawl's Lammual at 10 am and inaugurate the railway line, according to officials.

The PM will also inaugurate two educational institutions and lay the foundation stones for six projects besides flagging off three train services -- Aizawl-Delhi, Aizawl-Kolkata and Aizawl-Guwahati during his visit, they said.

He is likely to fly to Manipur after inaugurating the Bairabi-Sairang railway line on Saturday, they said.

Officials also said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also arrive in Aizawl on Friday to participate in the inaugural function.

He will also inspect Sairang railway station near Aizawl, they said. PTI CORR NN