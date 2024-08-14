Security beefed up in Mumbai ahead of Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Mumbai Police has made adequate security arrangements across the city to prevent any untoward incident during the 78th Independence Day celebrations, an official said on Wednesday.

Police are on alert to maintain law and order and have deployed adequate number of personnel, he said.

Security at all important establishments and buildings in the city has been beefed up, he said.

Security checks were conducted at important locations in the last few days and combing operations were also conducted, the official added.

Quick Response Teams and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads have been put on alert, he said. PTI DC KRK