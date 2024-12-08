Security beefed up in Panipat for PM Modi's visit on Monday

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) Security has been tightened in Haryana's Panipat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Monday for the launch of LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana, officials said.

Modi will also be laying the foundation stone of the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University.

The initiative of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are class X pass, they said.

This will be Modi's second visit to Haryana after the formation of the BJP government in October. Earlier, he had attended the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister and his Cabinet on October 18 in Panchkula.

BJP formed the government for the third consecutive time in Haryana after the Assembly polls in October.

In line with his commitment to women empowerment and financial inclusion, Modi will launch 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Panipat, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Senior BJP leader Satish Poonia said around one lakh women will welcome Modi at the launch event of the scheme. Poonia Sunday visited the venue of Modi's event and took stock of the preparations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Saini had also reviewed the arrangements at the venue.

Our government has always been serious about women empowerment and it has been one of the top priorities of the prime minister, Poonia said, adding the Bima Sakhi Yojana will create new employment opportunities for women.

Modi will distribute appointment certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis, officials said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Karnal. The main campus and six regional research stations, spread over 495 acres, will be established at a cost of over Rs 700 crore, officials said. PTI SUN RHL