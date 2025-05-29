Security beefed up in Poonch border town ahead of home minister's visit

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) Security has been beefed up in Jammu and Poonch districts ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival on a two-day visit beginning Friday evening, officials said.

Shah will review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and visit people affected by Pakistani shelling in Poonch during his first visit to the Union Territory after Operation Sindoor.

During his two-day stay in the Jammu region, Shah will also visit religious places and meet shelling-hit people and BSF personnel in the district, which recorded the highest number of 14 civilian deaths among the total 28 lives lost in the Pakistani shelling and drone attacks during the skirmishes between May 7 and 10.

Security has been beefed up in Jammu and Poonch districts in view of the home minister's visit, officials said.

Additional security personnel have been deployed around the Raj Bhawan, where Shah will hold a high-level security meeting, they said.

In Poonch, hectic checking of vehicles and frisking of people is taking place, they said, adding that checkpoints have been set up at entry and exit points to keep a vigil on the movement of vehicles.

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Poonch, Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Thursday visited shelling-hit areas of the district and reviewed the prevailing security situation.

Delhi Forest Minister Manjinder Singh on Thursday visited the border town to reach out to people affected by Pakistani shelling and oversaw the arrangements.

After an overnight stay in Jammu, Shah will fly to Poonch on Friday and interact with shelling-hit families during his visit on Friday.

He will also visit damaged religious places, including Singh Sabha Gurudwara, and hold a meeting with officers to assess the damage in the worst-hit district, they said.

The home minister will also visit the BSF camp in Poonch and interact with jawans. He will also address the civilians affected by Pakistani shelling at Dak Bungalow in Poonch and BSF soldiers at their Unit Headquarters in Khanetar.

He is likely to distribute appointment letters to the next of kin of civilians killed in the shelling. He will return to Delhi thereafter, the officials said. PTI AB AB MNK MNK