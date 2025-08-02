Security beefed up in Punjab ahead of Independence Day

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday said it has heightened security across the state and a fortnight-long special operation has been launched to keep vigil on criminals and anti-social elements to ensure peaceful celebrations of Independence Day-2025.

As per the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, all the district police officers have been instructed to heighten security measures, increase patrols, and intensify night domination operations in their respective districts.

Divulging details, Special DGP Arpit Shukla said that in these two weeks, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police will conduct different operations on a regular basis, including anti-gangster operations, checking of jails, deployment of checkpoints at strategic locations, will be conducted.

They have also been instructed to keep a close watch on suspicious activities and individuals, and to take prompt action in case of any security breaches, he said.

The special DGP has also issued directions to bolster police presence at public venues and intensify surveillance and patrolling across critical areas in their respective jurisdictions.

They have also been directed to increase the number of police checkpoints in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the checking of a maximum number of vehicles at every checkpoint, he added.