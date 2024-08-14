Security beefed up in Punjab, Haryana ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Chandigarh, Aug 14 (PTI) Security has been beefed up in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh ahead of Independence Day, with police personnel checking vehicles and conducting flag marches at various places, officials said on Wednesday.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the venues where governors, chief ministers and ministers will unfurl the national flag on Independence Day, they said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the Tricolour at a function in Jalandhar while his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini will hoist it in Kurukshetra.

Adequate forces have been deployed in different districts.

Police personnel checked vehicles at many places, including the Mohali-Chandigarh border.

Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force on Wednesday arrested five people from Rajpura who were wanted in several cases of heinous crimes, the officials said.

Five weapons were recovered from the arrested accused, they said.

Police conducted a flag march in Pathankot and search operations at abandoned buildings.

Pathankot Superintendent of Police Gurbaj Singh said police launched a special operation under which searches were carried out at dilapidated buildings in the district and adjacent areas.

He appealed to the residents not to pay attention to any kind of rumours and to immediately inform police if they find anything suspicious.