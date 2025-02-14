Security beefed up in Ranchi in view of President's 2-day visit

Ranchi, Feb 14 (PTI) Security has been beefed up in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi in view of President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to the state from Friday.

The President will arrive in the state capital this afternoon and will attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra on February 15.

Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari held a meeting to review preparations for the President's visit.

The chief secretary instructed officials to keep all the arrangements in order during the President's visit as per the protocol.

Deployment of police forces was seen at strategic locations.

"Wherever necessary, the departments should coordinate with each other and make the preparations strong," an official statement said quoting the CS.

During the review meeting, the chief secretary directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, it said.

"Preparations for the national anthem and arrangements for security, electricity and loudspeakers and fire fighting, medical arrangements at the programme venue and accommodation site were reviewed," the statement said.

On her arrival this afternoon, the President will proceed to Raj Bhavan and stay there overnight, an official said, adding that she will participate in the BIT Mesra event on Saturday.

The institute will commemorate 75 years of academic excellence, research and technological innovation, a BIT official said.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri convened meetings with officials to oversee preparations for the President's visit.

As per Bhajantri's directions, officers have been deputed at key locations, including the airport, Raj Bhavan, and the event venue.

Besides comprehensive security deployments have been done at high-rise buildings and sensitive locations along the President's transit route. PTI NAM BDC