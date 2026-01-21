Security beefed up in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day; night patrols, surprise inspections conducted

Srinagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Police have intensified security measures in Srinagar ahead of Republic Day to ensure smooth and incident-free celebrations, officials said on Wednesday.

In preparation for the upcoming Republic Day festivities, the Srinagar police has heightened security and inspection protocols throughout the city to guarantee a peaceful and safe observance of this national event, police officials said.

As part of the enhanced security framework, police personnel have been deployed at strategic locations across the city.

Special checkpoints and mobile patrols have been established, where thorough checks of vehicles and individuals are being conducted, according to officials.

Night patrols and surprise inspections are also being carried out to maintain heightened vigilance and deter any attempts to disrupt public order, they added.

Additionally, more personnel have been assigned to sensitive areas, with a particular focus on monitoring suspicious movements, officials informed, adding that senior police officers are personally overseeing the arrangements to ensure the effective and seamless implementation of the security plan.

The police have requested the cooperation of the general public during the verification and checking processes, and are encouraging residents to promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or the Police Control Room. PTI SSB MPL MPL