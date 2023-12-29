Security beefed up in Thane for New Year's Eve

Thane, Dec 29 (PTI) There will be a heavy deployment of police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane city to maintain law and order on New Year's Eve, a senior official said on Friday.

Talking to reporters, Thane Police Joint Commissioner Datta Karale said police personnel in plain clothes will be stationed at public places, hotels, lodges, bus stations, railway stations, jetties, etc.

Two additional commissioners of police, seven deputy commissioners, 14 assistant commissioners, 111 inspectors, 263 officers, 2,689 constables, two companies of the SRP, two platoons of RCP and 45 QRT commandos are part of the security detail, he said.

At least 56 checkpoints have been set up to crack down on drunk drivers, and 33 breathalysers will be used, the official said.

Meanwhile, the police carried out an "all-out operation" on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and took action against several criminal elements, he said. PTI COR ARU