Security beefed up in Tripura for Independence Day function

Agartala, Aug 14 (PTI) Security has been beefed up across Tripura for the Independence Day function on Friday, an official said.

Additional forces have been deployed in the sensitive areas of the city while vehicle checking is being conducted at strategic locations, the official said.

"The BSF has been alerted along the international border to ensure peaceful celebration of the Independence Day, said a senior police official.

Chief Minister Manik Saha will unfurl the national flag at the Assam Rifles ground here on Friday at 9 am. Cabinet ministers, senior state and central government officials will be present at the ceremony.

Governor N Indrasena Reddy will offer floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Circuit House and will also pay tribute to martyrs at Albert Ekka Park (war memorial) in Lichubagan. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath will hoist the national flag at the Civil Secretariat.

"All the heads of the department and institutions were asked to unfurl the national flags on Independence Day. A three-day 'Har Ghar Tiranga abhiyan' is already underway," said an official.

Governor Indra Sena Reddy on Thursday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebration.

In a message, Reddy said, "The Independence Day is a special day. On that day, India became free from colonial British rule. On this occasion, I pay my sincere respect to the Armed forces, central and state's paramilitary forces for maintaining the internal security and guarding the border effectively. We have been liberated from the British because of the sacrifice made by our soldiers." PTI PS RG