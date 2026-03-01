Security beefed up outside US Consulate in Hyderabad amid Iran-Israel conflict

Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Amid the Iran-Israel conflict, security was on Sunday beefed up outside the US Consulate here, police said.

As a precautionary measure, security was increased with the deployment of additional personnel outside the US Consulate in Nanakramguda.

"We have enhanced the security by deploying additional forces," a police official said.

A protest was held here on Sunday condemning the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike.

Khamenei was killed in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday during a joint Israel-US attack on Iran.

Iranian state media confirmed the same on Sunday, triggering a wave of protests and mourning across the world, including India.

The US Consulate in the city provides visa and consular services to Indian citizens in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. PTI VVK VVK KH