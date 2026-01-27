Security breach at AIIMS Bhopal: Masked man snatches woman staffer's chain

Bhopal, Jan 27 (PTI) A masked individual snatched the chain of a woman staffer at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here while exiting from a lift of the high-security building, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday evening and was captured on a CCTV installed inside the elevator, has gone viral on social media.

AIIMS hospital employee Rajshree Soni had stepped into the lift to go to the fourth floor of the building.

At that moment, a masked individual also entered the elevator, and when it reached the designated floor and the automatic door opened, the person suddenly snatched her chain and fled, Misrod Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Kashyap told PTI.

The CCTV footage was being examined, and the AIIMS management has been contacted, he said.

The police have spoken to the victim, and a search is on for the culprit, the official said. PTI MAS GK