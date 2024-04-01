Security challenges in Indian neighbourhood discussed during Army Commanders conference: Sources

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Geopolitical and "security challenges" in the Indian neighbourhood were discussed by the Army's apex leadership in the presence of its top commanders during a conference here on Monday, sources said.

The discussions were held at Manekshaw Centre as part of the Army Commanders' Conference, the first for the year 2024.

The Army chief, Army vice chief and all Army commanders attended the brainstorming sessions as part of the conference on Monday, a defence source said.

The Army Commanders' Conference is being organised in a hybrid mode. The conference was held in virtual mode on March 28 and in physical mode from April 1-2.

"Geopolitical and security challenges in the Indian neighbourhood" were discussed during the conference, the sources in military establishment said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the army commanders conference on Tuesday during which the senior military leadership will also assess the overall security situation, the Defence Ministry had said in a statement on March 27.

The conference, with its wide scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive and future-ready, it said.

It serves as a "pivotal forum for apex leadership of the Indian Army to brainstorm conceptual issues, review and assess the overall security situation".

It will lay down key priorities facilitating important policy decisions to chart the course for future direction, officials had said.

The Army's top leadership will engage in intensive brainstorming sessions on April 1. The sessions will be aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness, the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and adaptability and investing in training and development programmes to ensure readiness for future challenges, the statement had said. PTI KND AS AS