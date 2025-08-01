Security decisions taken by Chair: Rijiju on Kharge's objections Oppn MPs being stopped

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday that some MPs moved aggressively in Rajya Sabha to prevent its proceedings, prompting marshals to prevent them, as he asserted that it is not the government but for the respective Chair of the two Houses to take measures he deems fit.

His reaction came after Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised strong objections to the presence of security personnel, including the CISF, in the well of the House, alleging opposition MPs were being prevented from raising issues.

Rijiju said CISF personnel are part of the security apparatus after the incident of two intruders jumping into Lok Sabha and opening smoke canisters, adding that there have been cases of MPs even jumping over the secretariat table within the House.

He said he is eliciting information from Rajya Sabha as to exactly what happened, assuring opposition parties that he will consult the Chair if they have any issue.

The minister said what he had gathered is that some MPs stepped aggressively out of their seats to disrupt proceedings.

Nothing will be done that comes in the way of MPs using their privilege or taking up their issues but they also have no right to prevent others from speaking and snatching the rights of other members, he added.

"Parliament security is a serious issue overseen by the Chair and not government," he said.

Asked about Kharge's objections to the presence of CISF, one of the central armed police forces brought in to oversee overall security mechanism following the December 2023 incident of intrusion, the minister said the security system has been updated after "some ugly incidents".

He said, "Certain decisions were taken. The administrative mechanism within the premises of Parliament is not under the government of India so I cannot exactly comment on what should be done."

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Kharge said he was shocked and astonished to see CISF personnel made to run in the House when members are exercising their democratic rights.

Writing on behalf of the Opposition parties, the Leader of Opposition said, "We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the House when the members are exercising their democratic rights of protest."

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen frequent interruptions since the Monsoon session began on July 21, with opposition members raising slogans and often trooping into the well to protest the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The two Houses have seen regular adjournments, barring the discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.