Security deployed in Delhi's Gokulpuri after protest threat over boy's stabbing

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Security was beefed up in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area after different Hindu outfits announced a protest over the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old boy.

Himanshu, a local, was allegedly stabbed by two brothers over their sister's affair with him.

Police arrested the siblings, Shahrukh Khan and Sahil Khan, aged 19 and 20, just few hours after the incident on April 8.

"We got to know that some Hindu outfits announced a protest in the Gokulpuri area. To avoid any tension, we have deployed additional police force and paramilitary there," a senior police officer said.

The stabbing took place in the Sanjay Colony of the area around 9.14 pm on April 8.

The victim's mother has claimed receiving threats since the arrest of the siblings.

"There was another person who helped the brothers with the crime who is still absconding. We are getting threats every day. Police must arrest everyone who was behind the killing of my son," she said.

According to a police source, Himanshu was in a romantic relationship with a local girl, which reportedly did not sit well with her brothers and they killed Himanshu by stabbing him multiple times.

A Hindu leader said that the police must give justice to the family by arresting everyone behind Himanshu's killing.