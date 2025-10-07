Security enhanced ahead of PM Modi's visit for Navi Mumbai airport inauguration

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Security has been beefed up in Mumbai and neighbouring Navi Mumbai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport on Wednesday, police officials said.

The prime minister will inaugurate phase one of the airport and final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3 during his two-day Maharashtra visit beginning Wednesday.

Modi will also host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the city on Thursday.

Police in both the cities are on high alert in view of the presence of the two top leaders, said a senior official.

Besides local police, personnel of the Special Protection Group (SPG), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and traffic police have been deployed as part of the security arrangement, he said.

In the meantime, banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to disrupt Modi's visit by hoisting the flag of so-called Khalistan at the Metro inauguration function.

After reaching Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, PM Modi will undertake a walkthrough of the newly-built airport, an official release said.

He will inaugurate the airport around 3.30 pm, and also launch or dedicate to the country various infrastructure projects besides addressing the function.

On October 9, Modi will host Starmer in Mumbai. They will attend the CEO Forum and 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest, the release said.