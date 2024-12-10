Security enhanced outside Bangladesh High Commission in view of protest march

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Security was stepped up outside the Bangladesh High Commission here on Tuesday in view of a protest march against alleged targeting of minorities in the neighbouring country, with officials saying the agitation caused traffic disruptions and inconvenience to commuters.

A senior police officer said they made adequate security arrangements in the area in view of the protest.

"We have enhanced security arrangements outside the Bangladesh High Commission in view of the protest march. No one will be allowed to breach law and order," a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Civil Society and many other organisations had called for the march to the Bangladesh High Commission to protest against the alleged atrocities on Hindus in the trouble-torn neighbouring country.

Police had put barricades on the Teen Murti Marg on both the carriageway outside the Chanakyapuri police station where hundreds of people from various organisations gathered.

The traffic was regulated in the area with vehicles being redirected to alternative routes.

One of the commuters, who was travelling from southwest Delhi to central Delhi, said there was a heavy congestion in Lutyens' Delhi. It took her more than an hour to reach her destination, a journey that normally would have taken half the time.

The protest started around 11.30 am.

The protest started around 11.30 am.

Traffic movement was restored on the stretch after the crowd dispersed.