Security exercise 'Sagar Kavach-2' conducted along Odisha coast

Paradip (Odisha), Sep 4 (PTI) A two-day security exercise, titled 'Sagar Kavach-2', was conducted along the Odisha coast on September 3 and 4, officials said on Thursday.

In all, 18 central and state government agencies, including the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Marine Police, Forest and Fisheries Departments, Paradip Port Authority, Odisha Police, Customs, and Immigration, took part in the drill to test and enhance the state’s coastal defence preparedness, officials said.

While the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Police and Fisheries Department patrolled the deep sea within 100 nautical miles from the shore, the CISF, Paradip Port, Immigration, Odisha Police, Intelligence and Fire Services were involved on in land operations, they added.

Fishermen were also trained on how to inform officials if they see a foreign national or any suspicious person in deep sea.

"The exercise is designed to enhance surveillance, detection, and neutralization capabilities against potential maritime threats. It also helps revalidate communication systems and coordination among security agencies," said Smruti Ranjan Kar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Paradip.

Initiated in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Sagar Kavach series of drills are conducted twice a year to test the operational readiness and inter-agency coordination necessary to prevent maritime terrorist infiltration.