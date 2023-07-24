Security experts attribute surge in infiltration to Pakistan's frustration over G20 success in Kashmir

Jammu: As Jammu and Kashmir recently witnessed a surge in infiltration attempts from across the border with over 20 terrorists being eliminated by Army personnel in two months, security experts point to Pakistan's frustration with the successful G20 meeting in Kashmir.

The surge in the infiltration from across the LoC gained momentum in May, around the time of the G20 event, and it continued into June and July.

Former J-K director general of police Kuldeep Khoda stressed that Pakistan has renewed its efforts to increase terrorism in the Union territory but the security forces and police have effectively countered these attempts, resulting in a decrease in incidents of militancy and depletion of over-ground support.

"For the past 10 to 12 years, the level of militancy has gone down in the Jammu region, prompting authorities to dilute the security grid due to betterment in the security situation. Taking benefit of the same, they (Pakistani terror setup) have tried to infiltrate more terrorists in Poonch region," he alleged.

"There have been some incidents in which there was a loss to security forces," Khoda said.

He emphasized that despite a low level of militancy in the Jammu region for the past decade, the security grid remains vigilant and continues to strengthen to combat infiltrations.

Overall, the security forces are determined to prevent any attempt at disturbing the peace and tranquillity in the region, and they remain on high alert to counter any mischief orchestrated from across the border, the former DGP said.

The surge in infiltration attempts gained momentum after the successful conclusion of the G20 events in the Kashmir valley which took place from May 22 to 24.

The event was attended by representatives from G20 member countries, international organisations, and industry stakeholders.

Security expert Captain Anil Gaur highlighted that Pakistan's inability to disrupt the G20 conclave in Kashmir led to their escalated efforts to engineer infiltrations along the LoC, aiming to disturb the region.

"After the abrogation of Article 370, the terror infrastructure was eliminated by the security forces. It restored the environment of peace and normalcy in Kashmir and India conducted a G20 meeting in Kashmir.

"Due to its success, Pakistan got very frustrated as they never wanted the G20 conclave to be organised in Kashmir. That is why they increased the level of infiltrations into J&K," Gaur told PTI.

Since the G20 event, there have been approximately 14 to 15 infiltration attempts along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, as per statistics.

The security forces have successfully neutralised 23 armed terrorists and intruders during this period. Additionally, seven suspects have been arrested and 16 weapons, along with ammunition and explosive materials, recovered, it showed.

Around 15 infiltration bids were thwarted in areas like Poonch, Balakote, Machail, Nowshera, Rajouri and Uri along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The seized cache of arms and ammunition includes assault rifles, pistols, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and narcotics, according to the data.

Former Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dr S P Vaid, whose services were ended abruptly after the dismissal of the Mehbooba Mufti government in the erstwhile state, also attributed the surge in the infiltration attempts to Pakistan's frustration with the success of the G20 meeting held in Kashmir.