Security for Bageshwar Baba's yatra beefed up in Haryana

Faridabad, Nov 11 (PTI) The security for Bageshwar Baba Santan Ekta Yatra was beefed up on Tuesday, a day after the arrest of a terror module operative in Faridabad and blast in Delhi, police said.

Two more companies and jammers were added to the security detail of the yatra, which is going through Palwal now. Three police companies originally secured the procession.

"The security of the yatra has been beefed up, adding 200 more security personnel in the security fleet... a bomb disposal squad and jammer vehicle is also added. A search operation and general check is being conducted in the district," Palwal Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said.

Earlier, on the Palwal highway, some youths who performed stunts with tractors and bikes were quickly made to desist by the police.

A 35-year-old man part of the yatra was crushed to death by a crane near the Atoh turn, police said. He was identified as Rishikesh resident Subhash. PTI COR VN VN