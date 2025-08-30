Security forces arrest 3 cadres of banned outfit in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 30 (PTI) Security forces arrested three cadres of a banned outfit from Kakching and Imphal East districts for their alleged involvement in extortions, police said on Satuday.

Three active cadres of Kangleipak Communist Party (PSC) including a mother-son duo was arrested on Thursday from Minuthong and Hiyanglam Awang Leikai in Imphal East and Kakching district respectively.

Security forces also seized one .303 rifle, two 5.56 INSAS rifles and one 9mm pistol from Chagem Lokchao in Imphal East district on Friday, they added. PTI COR RG