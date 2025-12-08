Security forces arrest 3 militants in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 8 (PTI) Security forces arrested three militants and also seized a cache of arms and ammunition in separate operations in Manipur, a police statement said on Monday.

One militant of the banned PREPAK involved in extortion was arrested from Ngaikhong Khullen area in Bishnupur district on Sunday. Two guns, 13 cartridges, one hand grenade, and two walkie-talkie sets were seized from his possession, it said.

One active cadre of the banned United National Liberation Front (Koireng), also involved in extortion activity, was arrested from Kadangband in Imphal West district on Sunday.

A militant of the banned KYKL was also arrested from Kharason in Imphal East district on Sunday, it said.

Police said security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, resulting in the recovery of arms and ammunition.

During an operation at IVR of Tharoijam Awang Leikai in Imphal West district on Sunday, two single barrel guns, five pistols along with one magazine, one air pistol, eleven magazines, three grenades, six detonators, and 50 ammunition of different types were seized. PTI COR RG