Security forces arrest five people including 4 militants in Manipur

Imphal, Mar 7 (PTI) Security forces arrested five people, including four militants belonging to different banned outfits in Manipur, a police statement said on Saturday.

One active cadre of NRFM was apprehended from Imphal International Airport on Friday.

A UNLF (Pambei) cadre and his associate were arrested from his residence at Khurai Sajor Lairou Pukhri Mapal in Imphal East district on Friday. One 9 mm pistol with magazine was seized from his possession, the statement said.

Two cadres of two different banned outfits were arrested on Thursday from Bishnupur district, it said.

Police said upon their disclosure, one HK-33 Rifle with magazine and 38 live rounds, three IEDs were recovered from the Takmu lakeside of the Ithing playground of the district, the statement added. PTI COR RG