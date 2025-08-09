Security forces arrest six people in Manipur for extortion

Imphal, Aug 9 (PTI) Security forces arrested six people, including two militants, for their involvement in extortion activities from Imphal East and West districts, police said on Saturday.

Four individuals involved in extortion from shops and the local public of the Telipati area in Imphal East district were arrested on Friday, the police said.

One active cadre of the banned Peoples' Liberation Army was arrested on Friday from Huikap Makha Leikai in Imphal East district.

A militant of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was arrested on Wednesday from Moidangpok Maning in Imphal West district. He was involved in extortion from general public and settlement of cases related to crimes against women through intimidation, they said.

Security forces recovered three firearms, including an INSAS rifle, one single barrel rifle and a locally made pistol from Lousi Pat Chingkhok area in Kakching district on Friday.

More than 60 ammunition of different types, two explosive packets and two detonators were also recovered.

In another operation, security forces recovered arms and ammunition from Langol Usoi Makhong in Imphal West district.

One .303 rifle with magazine, one 9mm pistol with magazine along with 8 live rounds, one .32 pistol with magazine, two hand grenades with detonators, 208 ammunition were recovered during the operation on Friday, they added. PTI COR RG