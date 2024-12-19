Security forces bust camps of two banned militant organisations in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces busted camps of two banned militant organisations while conducting search operations in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Thursday.

A hideout of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) at Makou Pourabi in Imphal East district was busted on Wednesday during which one air gun, one mobile handset and one bulletproof helmet were seized, they said.

Another training camp of the proscribed PREPAK also at Makou Pourabi was destroyed on Wednesday during which one INSAS LMG magazine, bayonet, five wooden dummy guns, two walkie-talkie sets, and cartridges were seized.

Police also arrested nine cadres of the banned militant outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Peoples' War Group) during the last two days for their involvement in extortion activities.

On Wednesday police arrested two members of KCP (PWG) who were involved in extortion activities from Mantripukhri bazar in Imphal East district and recovered demand letters and cash receipt notes of the outfit from their possession.

Six cadres of the KCP (PWG) organization were arrested from Bijoypur Mamang Leikai and Makha Leikai in Kakching district on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police also arrested one cadre of KCP (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Tangkhul Avenue area in Imphal West district.