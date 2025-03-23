Security forces bust two Maoist dumps in Chhattisgarh; seize firearms, explosives

Sukma, Mar 23 (PTI) Security forces have recovered a cache of firearms and explosives from two Maoist hideouts in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, separate teams of security forces unearthed Maoist dumps on a forested hill of Markanguda village near Duled security camp and in a forest near a new camp at Mettaguda village on Saturday, an official said.

He said the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the district force were involved in these actions.

The official said they recovered six single-barrel muzzle-loading rifles, two 12-bore rifles, a country-made rifle, 20 live shells of barrel grenade launcher (BGL), 12 detonators, splinters, cordex wires, safety fuses, ammunition, gun powder, on country made bomb, 80 pieces of iron angles, equipment used in making BGL shells, a Maoist uniform and several other items.

The materials were hidden in forests as a part of Maoists' plan to launch attacks on security forces during patrolling in the areas, he added. PTI COR TKP ARU