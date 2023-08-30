Security forces carry out searches at several villages near LoC in J-K's Pooch

Mendhar/Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday conducted searches at over half a dozen villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The searches were carried out jointly by the police and the Army in Gursai and Mendhar areas of the border district following information about the movement of suspected persons, they said.

However, no one was apprehended during the operation, which lasted several hours, the officials aid.

They said the security checkpoints on Poonch-Mendhar road were also strengthened and all incoming and outgoing vehicles were being checked thoroughly.

The identity cards of passengers are also being checked, the officials said, adding the step was taken to restrict the movement of suspected persons. PTI COR/TAS AQS AQS