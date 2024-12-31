Security forces clash with mob of Kuki women in Manipur's Kangpokpi in fresh escalation

Imphal/ Churachandpur, Dec 31 (PTI) A mob led by Kuki-Zo women clashed with security forces in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, triggering fresh tensions in the ethnic strife-hit state.

The incident happened at Uyokching near Thamnapokpi after the mob tried to "disrupt" the deployment of a combined team of Army, BSF and CRPF, police said in a post on X.

The joint forces "dispersed" the crowd with "minimum use of force" and now the situation is "peaceful and under control", they said.

The security forces were deployed at the hilltop to "dominate the area and prevent any untoward incident in the area", they added.

Locals claimed that several people were injured in the action by the security forces that happened in Saibol village in Twiching, which is located in the so-called 'buffer zone' between the Kuki-held Hills and Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley.

They said that the local women had gathered to protest what they described as the "forceful occupation" of community bunkers by security personnel.

A Kuki leader alleged that the situation escalated when the forces used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

"It was like a battlefield," said one protester, adding, "We came to voice our concerns, not to face war tactics." Following the incident, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) blocked the National Highway 2, a critical road connecting the region to the rest of the country, for an indefinite period, demanding the withdrawal of central forces.

"Our people have suffered enough. The use of excessive force on unarmed women is unacceptable," a CoTU spokesperson said.

Blocking the NH-2 would disrupt the supply of commodities to the Metei areas in Imphal Valley.

The Women's Wing of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that many women were injured in the use of force by the security personnel.

"This incident is particularly disturbing as it occurs during the Christmas-New Year period, a time when people come together to celebrate peace, love, and joy. Instead, the CAPF's actions have brought fear, trauma, and suffering to the community. Since it wounded the sentiments of the Kuki-Zo community, the Saibul-Twichin incident would be closely monitored by the Kuki-Zo community worldwide," it added.

There was, however, no confirmation from the government on the number of people injured.

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) alleged that the security forces targeted Kuki women who were peacefully protesting against the "increasing violence activities perpetrated by adversary community and insecurity caused by these forces".

"It is deeply troubling that these central security forces, entrusted with maintaining peace and order, have instead engaged in actions that exacerbate the suffering of the Kuki-Zo community," it alleged.

"The KWOHR condemns in the strongest possible terms the actions of the CAPF personnel in this incident, particularly the physical assault and molestation on Kuki women, including the tearing of their clothing and the use of excessive force in the form of lathi charges and firing of tear gas on unarmed innocent Kuki women," it said.

The Kuki Women's Union claimed the actions by the security forces not only undermined the principles of democracy and justice but also exacerbated the existing trust deficit between the central authorities and the Kuki community.

"At last, if the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) is incapable of manning the Buffer Zones and preventing Meiteis from attacking us, even after more than 19 long months, they should abandon the Buffer Zones so that our volunteers can take necessary steps to protect us," it said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year. PTI CORR SOM