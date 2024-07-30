Security forces conduct precautionary search ops in Rajouri town

Rajouri/Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) Security forces on Monday conducted a precautionary search operation in Rajouri town in J-K's Jammu region, which has seen 15 terror attacks in the last 50 days.

Search operations are being conducted in various districts of the region following the incidents in which 10 security personnel and nine pilgrims were killed, and 58 others injured.

Under the prevailing security situation and high alert, security forces conducted a precautionary search operation in the main town of Rajouri on Monday evening, the officials said.

This operation was carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and its Special Operations Group, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), they said.

The officials said a sniffer dog of the CRPF and a bomb disposal squad of the police were also present.

On Monday evening, security forces also conducted a multi-agency security table top exercise (MASTT) to review the security situation in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, a defence spokesman said.

"To review the security situation in Jammu, Samba and Kathua region, a MASTT exercise was conducted at the Samba military station. The conference was attended by all stakeholders from security forces and intelligence agencies", he said.

The security agencies brainstormed and deliberated on various probable security scenarios and instituted measures to employ the full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities in a synergised manner, he said.

The successful conduct of this joint exercise demonstrates the commitment of all agencies to ensure safety and security in the Jammu region, he said.