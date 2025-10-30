Security forces conduct route march ahead of Nagrota Assembly bypoll

Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) Security forces on Thursday conducted a route march and briefing exercise in the Nagrota Assembly constituency ahead of the November 11 bypoll to build public confidence and familiarise the deployed personnel with the area.

SP (Rural) Jammu Brijesh Sharma said the march was part of standard security measures to ensure law and order during the by-election.

"Personnel from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and local police, along with election observers, participated in the march in various areas of Nagrota. The aim is to acquaint forces with the terrain and build confidence among voters," the officer told reporters.

"The exercise sought to enhance coordination among agencies and preparedness to deal with any eventuality during the polling process".

The Nagrota by-election was necessitated following the death of BJP legislator Devender Singh Rana on October 31 last year.

The constituency is witnessing a primarily triangular contest between the BJP's Devyani Devyani, National Conference nominee Shamim Begum, and Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party president Harsh Dev Singh.

Ten candidates are in the fray, including that of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Since 1996, the BJP has won the Nagrota seat thrice — in 2002, 2008 and 2024 — while the National Conference secured victories in 1996 and 2014. PTI AB NSD NSD