Security forces conduct search operations in Samba, Poonch

Jammu, Jun 1 (PTI) Security forces launched search operations in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba and Poonch districts on Saturday following reports of suspicious activity, officials said.

In response to sighting of two suspected individuals in the Purmandal area of Samba district, the police initiated a comprehensive search operation, they said.

Several areas, including forested regions, were thoroughly searched, although no significant findings have been reported so far.

In a coordinated effort, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Poonch, along with other security forces, is conducting a joint search operation in the dense Marha forest area of Bufliaz, the officials said.

This operation was prompted by reports of suspected terrorists in the Dera Ki Gali area on Friday.

The officials said the primary aim is to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

This operation follows heightened security concerns due to recent encounters with terrorists, they added.

Security measures have been intensified in Rajouri, Poonch and Samba districts ahead of the counting of votes on June 4. PTI AB AS AS