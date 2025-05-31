Security forces defuse 10 IEDs planted by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur, May 31 (PTI) Security forces in Chhattisgarh foiled major Naxal plans for violence by recovering and defusing 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Narayanpur district, an official said on Saturday.

The IEDs were unearthed between the jungles of Gurmaka and Khodpar villages under Kohkameta police station limits on Friday by a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along with Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), the official said.

"The IEDs, weighing more than 5 kg each, were planted to target security personnel. These were later defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). Naxals often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel patrolling interior pockets of Bastar region. Several civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past," he said.

"So far, 33 IEDs have been recovered and defused by the security forces this year in Narayanpur. We have appealed to civilians to give information about IEDs to ensure they are made ineffective immediately. Those providing correct tips will be given Rs 5000 and their identifies will be kept secret," the official said. PTI COR BNM