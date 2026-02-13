Security forces defuse 14 Naxal IEDs, unearth two dumps; seize detonators, solar panels, gunpowder

Bijapur, Feb 13 (PTI) Security forces on Friday recovered 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists in a forested area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police officials said.

They also unearthed two Maoist dumps containing explosive materials and other items, the officials added.

The recoveries were made during an anti-Naxal operation conducted in Tadpala hills area under Usoor police station limits by personnel of 196th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 204th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF), an official said.

"The patrolling team detected 13 IEDs fitted with pressure switch systems and concealed inside beer bottles, and one directional IED made from an iron pipe, all hidden beneath the earth. All the explosives were safely neutralised on the spot following standard safety protocols," he said.

Security personnel also unearthed two Maoist dumps hidden underground at separate locations, with materials being stored in plastic drums and polythene bags, the official said.

The seized items included 13 detonators, 11 kilograms of gunpowder, four plastic drums, two steel drums and two iron drums, Maoist uniforms, shoes, caps, ropes, solar panels and Maoist literature, he said.

During the operation, security forces also demolished a Maoist memorial constructed in the Tekmetla Kunjampara area, the official said.

In a separate operation during the day, security forces dismantled six Maoist memorials built earlier by the ultras in Pangur village under Modakpal police station limits, officials said. PTI COR TKP BNM