Srinagar, Mar 17 (PTI) Security forces on Monday averted a tragedy with the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

A patrol party noticed a suspicious object on the Shopian-Anantnag road at Qaimoh in Kulgam district which turned out to be an IED, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which defused the IED on the spot without causing any damage, the officials said. PTI MIJ ARI