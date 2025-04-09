Security forces avert tragedy, defuse IED weighing 8-kg in Kupwara

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday averted a tragedy by detecting and defusing an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing eight kg in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

During a routine patrol in the Hafroda forest area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district, security forces found a suspicious object on the roadside, the officials said. A closer inspection revealed that the suspicious object was an IED.

The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was called to the spot, they said.

The squad later destroyed the IED without causing any damage, the officials added.