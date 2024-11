Samba/Jammu, Nov 22 (PTI) Security forces defused an old landmine in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Friday, officials said.

Advertisment

They said security personnel found the landmine during patrolling in the Phulpur border belt on Thursday evening.

They secured it safely and a bomb disposal squad was then called to the scene, the officials said.

On Friday, the bomb disposal team defused the landmine in a controlled manner, they added. PTI COR/AB IJT IJT