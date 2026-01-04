Security forces destroy militant hideout in JK's Baramulla

Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Security forces have destroyed a militant hideout in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official here said on Sunday.

They also recovered arms and ammunition from the hideout.

The hideout was detected during a search operation in Suchliwaran forest in the Sheeri area of Baramulla on Saturday, the official said.

He said the security forces recovered two hand grenades, 24 rounds of AK-47 rifle, one wireless antenna, one axe, one wire cutter and two umbrellas from the hideout.