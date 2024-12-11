Security forces destroy suspected IED found on Handwara-Baramulkla highway in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Security forces detected and destroyed a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) on the Handwara-Baramulla highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

A joint patrolling party of police and the Army found a suspicious bag by the roadside at Langate in the Handwara area of Kupwara district, the officials said.

They said the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the bag taken to an isolated place.

The bomb disposal squad destroyed the suspected IED in a controlled explosion, the officials said.

Meanwhile, during routine patrolling, security forces found a rusted explosive device in an orchard in the Zainapora area of Shopian district.

Troops of the Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles unit and 178 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) found the unexploded shell in the orchard at Kashew, an official said.

He said the bomb disposal squad was summoned to the spot and the device destroyed, without causing any damage. PTI MIJ RC