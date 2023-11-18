Security forces detect 3 IEDs planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Nov 18 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday detected three powerful improvised explosive devices (IED) planted by Maoists in a forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

Advertisment

The IEDs which weighed 5 kg each, were defused by the bomb disposal squad, they said.

In the course of anti-Maoist operation, security forces detected the landmines planted by outlawed CPI (Maoists) in a forest between Chiriabeda and Patatorab villages, police said in a statement.

A CRPF jawan was killed and two others were injured on Friday when the proscribed CPI (Maoist) triggered an IED explosion in a forest in West Singhbhum district. PTI BS RG