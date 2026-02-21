Security forces detect, diffuse IED placed on roadside in Kashmir's Ganderbal district

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday destroyed an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) they detected in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.

The IED was kept inside a bag and placed on the roadside at Gulab Sheikh Mohalla near Kohestan Colony in the district's Safapora area.

The officials said security forces cordoned off the area and traffic was halted.

A bomb disposal squad was called to the spot and the IED was destroyed without causing any harm, they added.