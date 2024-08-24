Security forces exchange fire with terrorists in J-K's Sopore

Srinagar, Aug 24 (PTI) An exchange of fire broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

The area was cordoned off and searches were underway, they said.

"Exchange of fire at Watergam area of Sopore. Alert security forces retaliated," the police's Kashmir zone said in a post on X.

Further details were awaited, the police said.

However, official sources said a person was seen lying near the scene of the firing.

The police were ascertaining the facts, they added. PTI SSB SZM