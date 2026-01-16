Security forces fully prepared to tackle emerging challenges in J-K: Dulloo

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Adversarial elements, including hostile forces from across the border, would attempt to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir but preparedness on the ground remains strong, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Friday said.

Dulloo said multiple challenges persist, ranging from infiltration attempts to weather-related and terrain-specific difficulties, which are often exploited by adversarial elements.

“We also have to keep in mind that those who are engaged in trying to disturb the security situation here, including our neighbouring country, will continue their efforts. This also needs to be taken into consideration,” Dulloo told PTI here.

“Their (Pakistan and its terror networks) continuous effort is to ensure that the situation deteriorates by taking advantage of the element of surprise,” he said.

Expressing confidence in the security apparatus, the chief secretary said all agencies remain on high alert.

“The Army, paramilitary forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police and intelligence agencies are fully alert and prepared to give a befitting response to every conspiracy,” he added.

Dulloo termed the security situation in J-K in 2025 as largely under control, reflecting the operational effectiveness and strong response of the security forces.

“Leaving aside one major incident -- the Pahalgam attack -- the overall security situation in 2025 was largely under control. This reflects the strong response and operational effectiveness of the security forces, which achieved significant successes,” Dulloo said.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and over a dozen injured in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22 last year.

Spelling out the security scenario, Dulloo said there was a visible dominance of security forces across the region and several significant successes were achieved during the year.

“If we look around on all sides, there was a strong dominance of the security forces. Several successes were also achieved by security forces whether it was Operation Mahadev or busting the module that was involved in the attack in Delhi. There were many success stories credited to the security forces,” he said.

On the recent high-level security review meetings chaired by the Union Home Minister and followed by the Union Home secretary on Thursday, Dulloo said such reviews are a regular and ongoing process.

“The security situation is assessed from time to time, new developments are examined and upcoming challenges are kept in view. Based on this, security processes function under a defined strategy, which has resulted in the successes achieved so far,” he said, noting future strategies are continuously being formulated.

Addressing concerns about challenges in 2026, the chief secretary said adversarial elements would attempt to create trouble but preparedness on the ground remains strong.

“Every effort is being made to ensure effective control and domination by security forces so that terrorists do not achieve any success,” he added.

Referring to Pakistan-sponsored drone activities along the Indo-Pakistan border, Dulloo said the use of drones to smuggle weapons and narcotics poses a serious threat but is being effectively countered.

“Our Army, BSF, police and other security forces are fully capable of handling these challenges and are taking all necessary steps. Attempts to push drugs, which are being used to fund terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, are also being tackled,” he said.

On the terror ecosystem active in Jammu and Kashmir, the chief secretary said it has significantly weakened over time.

“Recruitment into terrorist ranks is now almost negligible. Incidents like stone-pelting and shutdowns, which were common earlier, are no longer seen, and support to such calls has virtually dried up,” he said.

He added that people are increasingly moving away from the terror ecosystem and any attempt to revive or strengthen it will be dealt with firmly.

“Our police, security forces and intelligence agencies are fully capable and will ensure that peace is not disturbed and that people continue to experience an atmosphere of peace and tranquillity,” Dulloo said. PTI AB AB DV DV