Security forces have broken backbone of Maoists in Chhattisgarh: Governor

Raipur, Jan 26 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Sunday said violent ideologies are the biggest threat to democracy and security forces have "broken the backbone" of Maoists by eliminating them in their safest hideouts of the state in the last one year.

In his Republic Day address at the Police Parade ground here, Deka also said his government's focus is on rapid economic growth of Chhattisgarh.

There is a possibility of an investment of Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the state in the next five years, which will open employment opportunities for five lakh persons, he said.

"The biggest threat to our republic is violent ideologies. For the past several years, the state has been struggling with the menace of Maoism. My government has worked hard to weaken Maoists by carrying out an intensive (anti-Maoist) campaign within a year," he said.

"Our soldiers, full of enthusiasm and zeal, have broken the backbone of Maoists. They have killed Maoists in their safest hideouts," he added.

In the areas where the light of development could not reach due to Maoist terror, the government has been providing benefits of 53 welfare schemes of 17 departments and 28 community facilities to villagers through the Niyad Nellanar (your good village) scheme, Deka said.

For the first time, health camps have been organised in these villages, Aadhaar and Ayushman (health cover) cards have been made, he said.

Mahatma Gandhi's dream of "Suraji" villages has started taking shape there again, the governor added.

Under the Niyad Nellanar initiative, which in Hindi means 'Aapka Achha Gaon', the state government has been undertaking development works in interior villages, falling within five kilometres of radius of the security camps, through the facilities of security forces, he said.

The government organised Bastar Olympics in Bastar wherein 1.65 lakh people participated, the governor noted.

This is an indication that the era of peace has returned to Bastar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned about this initiative in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme and praised it, which is a matter of pride for the entire state, he said.

Chhattisgarh is an ideal state with a very favourable environment for investment. By introducing the new industrial policy, his government has opened the red carpet for entrepreneurs in Chhattisgarh, Deka said.

The Single Window System 2.0, Ease of Doing Business and attractive grants for various enterprises have opened a golden opportunity for the industry to invest in Chhattisgarh, he said.

The state government has been establishing Nava Raipur Atal Nagar as an IT hub. For this, MoUs have been signed with many companies, the governor noted.

Under the Medicity project, the government has identified 200 acres of land to build a 5,000-bed hospital in Nava Raipur. Besides, 141 acres of land has been identified to establish Nava Raipur Atal Nagar as a pharmaceutical hub. The area will develop rapidly as the State Capital Region, he said.

Hailing the steps being taken to promote tourism in the state, he said, "Chhattisgarh, nestled in a serene and picturesque environment, has immense potential to attract tourists. A tourism corridor is being set up in the state following which a large number of tourists are expected." "These steps will give new impetus to the development of the tribal-dominated Bastar and Surguja regions," the governor said.

Chhattisgarh has been celebrating the silver jubilee year of its establishment this year and it is a coincidence that it is also the birth centenary year of the state's creator, former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Deka said.

The state government has been celebrating the year as 'Atal Nirman Varsh', he added.

The governor also highlighted several welfare schemes of his government, including the Mahtari Vandan Yojna for married women, Deendayal Upadhyay Bhoomihin Krishi Mazdoor Kalyan Yojana for landless agricultural laborers, and higher price for paddy procurement.

"Good governance is the motto of my government. The most important condition for good governance is transparency. My government has been adopting digital governance at every level. IT tools are being installed in various departments at a cost of Rs 266 crore. This will eliminate the possibility of departmental irregularities," he said.

The state government has implemented the National Education Policy 2020 and students are being imparted education in 18 local languages and dialects, the governor said.

"Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has envisioned a developed India on completion of 100 years of independence and has been working diligently to achieve it. My government is also determined to make Chhattisgarh a developed state by 2047 and has prepared a vision document for the purpose," he added.

Earlier, the governor unfurled the tricolour and received the guard of honour from various contingents of security forces.

Cultural programmes were also held on the occasion. PTI TKP GK