Security forces hold flag marches in Jammu; LG reviews preparedness for upcoming festivals

Jammu, April 2 (PTI) Police and security forces on Tuesday conducted flag marches in various districts of the Jammu region to instil a sense of security among voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, officials said.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The marches were conducted by the district police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in various districts, including Samba, Poonch and Udhampur, the officials said.

"The flag march was carried out to instil a sense of security and harmony in society and to ensure free, fair and fear-free elections," a police official said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, during a high-level meeting at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar on Tuesday, reviewed the security preparedness for the upcoming festivals next week.

While Eid will likely be celebrated on April 11, Navratri will begin on April 9 and Baisakhi is on April 13.

The LG directed the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) to visit prominent holy places in the Union Territory and take measures to ensure smooth conduct of the festivals such that the arrangements are according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Sinha directed for adequate security arrangements, traffic and crowd management, constitution of teams for regular market inspection, medical facilities, and fire and emergency services, among other arrangements, he added.

